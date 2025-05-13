Man kills woman to end extramarital affair in Chandrayangutta, held

The accused has been identified as Julfikar, a native of West Bengal.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old man has been arrested by the Chandrayangutta police for allegedly killing a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

The accused has been identified as Julfikar, a native of West Bengal was residing in Chandrayangutta. He lived in a room adjacent to the woman’s house.

Police said the two were involved in an extramarital relationship, and Bujji had been pressuring Julfikar to marry her. Already married and unwilling to continue the relationship, Julfikar is believed to have planned her murder to end it permanently.

According to reports, the incident occurred on May 8 when Julfikar Ali visited the house of Kethavath Bujji. After spending some time with her, he allegedly slit her throat and tried to destroy evidence by setting the bedding on fire.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. During interrogation, Julfikar confessed to the murder.

Further investigation is ongoing.

