Five held for murdering businessman in Komapally

Hyderabad: Five persons were arrested on Monday, May 12 for murdering a businessman in Hyderabad’s Kompally on Sunday, May 11.

The accused were identified as Shaik Ahmad, 33; Shaik Rehmath, 24; Kodimyala Shashi Kumar, 23; Vagmar Raj Kamal, 24 and Varikuppala Jampanna, 20. While Ahmed, Rehmath, Kumar and Raj kamal are residents of Macha Bollaram, Jampanna is a resident of Old Alwal.

The accused murdered the businessman identified as Syed Siddiq, 38, at the weekly market in Kompally. Siddiq was operating a battery light rental business for vegetable vendors alongside his father for over 15 years.

The Petbasheerabad police said, “Their long-standing rivalry with another local businessman, Shaik Mohammad, and his sons had caused repeated friction. Matters escalated in March this year when Siddiq allegedly assaulted Mohammad’s son, Ahmad, during a dispute at the Medchal weekly market.”

Ahmad, fearing for his family’s safety and holding a grudge, decided to eliminate Siddiq. “He roped in his brother Rehmath and three associates. On May 11, after confirming Siddiq’s presence in Kompally market, the group launched a planned attack around 7.45 p.m. Ahmad, Rehmath, and Shashi Kumar stabbed Siddiq multiple times with knives, while Raj Kamal and Jampanna assaulted him using a vehicle key and their fists,” added the officer.

Jampanna has a history of property offences and robbery with seven cases registered against him since 2020.