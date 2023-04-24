Man lands in Delhi police net for duping people with bogus plots

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a man for duping over 23 gullible victims of more than Rs 350 lakh in Delhi using the emotive issue of owning a house, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Mursalin Bashir, who operated in the Swaroop Nagar and Bhalswa Dairy areas.

The official said that Bashir extracted lakhs of rupees from the victims on the pretext of ‘Bayana’ (token money) and execution of Agreement to Sell’ of bogus plots. Shockingly, it has been revealed that the accused did not own any of the plots he showed showed and ‘sold’ to the victims.

In order to extract large sums from the victims, the accused even got bogus general power of attorney (GPA) made. He also gave them receipts by registered builders and developers to convince the victims of his credentials.

According to the police, a case was registered based on a complainant filed by Ajay Singh Chauhan, a resident of Sant Nagar, Burari, alleging that Bashir had introduced himself as the owner of a piece of land.

“On Bashir’s assurance, the complainant paid Rs 12 lakh as token money for the execution of the agreement before paying Rs 52 lakh for getting property papers, including the GPA, made in his name,” said Anyesh Roy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW).

Later, Chauhan found that the alleged person had sold the same piece of land to several others and taken payments.

“Apart from Chauhan, 22 other complaints were also received, wherein all the complainants alleged that Bashir and his associates cheated them on the pretext of selling plots by forming societies in the Bhalswa Dairy and Swaroop Nagar areas of Delhi,” the officer said.

During investigation, Bashir, who originally belongs to Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by the police after he frequently changed his locations and avoided joining the probe.

“On his instance, the fake payment receipts on the letterhead of M3K Builder & Developer Pvt Ltd along with various fake GPAs were recovered. His bank accounts have also been frozen,” Roy said.