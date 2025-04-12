Man misuses government vehicle sticker to enter Telangana Secretariat, held

Hyderabad: A man was held at the Telangana Secretariat on Friday evening, April 11, after he was caught using a government vehicle sticker to enter the premises illegally. The accused, Sameer, a resident of Attapur, was stopped by security officials and handed over to Saifabad police.

As per authorities, Sameer entered the high-security area with a government car sticker pasted on his personal vehicle. Upon initial questioning bye Telangana government security officials he claimed that he was an official of the Secretariat.

However, it was found that he did not have any official connection with the government or its officials following which a complaint was filed with the Saifabad police.

Sameer’s wife, and also contract employee at the Secretariat is suspected to have help the accused get a sticker. However, investigation over genuineness of the sticker is yet to be ascertained.

Security breach incidents at Telangana Secretariat

According to several reports, this is not the first time items have been made to breed security at the Telangana Secretariat previously. At least three similar attempts have been made raising concerns.

In 2022, a man who had disguised as a contractor entered the building using forged documents before being caught during internal audit.

In 2021, two individuals were arrested after they were found loitering in the administrative wing, having evaded checks by displaying forged ID cards.

In 2019, a car carrying unauthorized persons was able to tailgate a minister’s convoy into the Telangana Secretariat.

A case has been filed against Sameer under various sections of the IPC for impersonation and criminal trespass. Further questioning is underway to ascertain if other individuals were involved.