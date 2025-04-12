SRH vs PK: TGSRTC buses to Uppal Stadium for IPL match on Saturday

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday, April 12, at 7:30 pm at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, the TSRTC has arranged special buses for trouble-free travel to the spectators.

60 special buses will run from different locations in the city to Uppal stadium. These buses will run between 6:00 pm and 11:30 pm. After the match, the same buses will be used to drop the passengers back to their respective boarding locations.

List of special IPL buses to Uppal Stadium

Uppal Depot – Uppal Stadium to MP (10 buses) Ghatkesar Depot (CGCL) – Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (4 buses) Habsiguda Depot (HYT-1) – Habsiguda to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (4 buses) NGOs Colony Depot (HYT-2) – NGOs Colony to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (4 buses) IBPM Depot (IBP) – IBPM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) Lab Quarters Depot (MDN) – Lab Quarters to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) Koti Depot (BKP) – Koti to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) AFZ Depot (KCG) – AFZ to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) Ladikapool Depot (MSRD) – Ladikapool to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) DSNR Depot – DSNR to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) JDM Depot – JDM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) KPHB Depot (KP) – KPHB to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) MDCL Depot – MDCL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) MVP Depot (MVP-2) – MVP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) CNT Depot – JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) HPT Depot – HPT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) KG Depot – ECIL X Roads to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) RNG Depot – Bowenpally to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) FN Depot – Charminar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) FQNR Depot – Chandrayangutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) MP Depot – MP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) HCU Depot – Kondapur to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) BHEL Depot – BHEL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses) BDG Depot – L.B. Nagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal (2 buses)

Police officials and other crowd control teams will be deployed to ensure free boarding and smooth alighting of passengers at the stadium.

For any query related to travel, commuters can call the communication centers at Koti (9959226160) and Rathifile Bus Station (9959226154).