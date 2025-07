Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man was murdered by unidentified persons at Asifnagar on Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Addu, a resident of Kishan Nagar under Asifnagar police station limits, was stabbed to death near his house.

The police reached the place and started an investigation. A case has been registered and police suspect that Addu was killed by some persons with whom he had enmity.