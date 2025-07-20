No strikes in TGGENCO for six months: Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Employees of Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO) will be forbidden from conducting any strikes for a period of six months.

The prohibitory orders will take place from July 27, said a government order (GO) released on Saturday, July 19.

“After careful consideration of the matter, the government is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to prohibit strikes in public interest in TGGENCO,” said a statement from the Energy (HRAI) department, signed by special principal secretary to the government, Navin Mittal.

Also Read Telangana govt appoints new electricity dept directors

The decision was taken under the Telangana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1971, and in the public interest.

Meanwhile, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) has launched a drive to recover pending bills, particularly from high tension (HT) consumers whose services have been stopped due to non-payment.

According to TGSPDCL, there are presently 728 non-functional HT connections across 15 districts, including the Greater Hyderabad region. The total dues amount to Rs 600 crore.

Also Read Hyderabad: IAS officer Musharraf directs TGSPDCL engineers for public interactions

Electricity supply for around 9.19 lakh low tension (LT) services has been stopped, contributing to another Rs 188 crore in arrears.

Public notice boards, displaying the company name and the total dues owed, will be put up outside the premises of the defaulters, said TGSPDCL managing director Md. Musharraf Faruqui.

The discom manages over 1.11 crore power connections across domestic, agricultural, commercial, industrial, and government sectors.