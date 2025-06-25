Telangana govt appoints new electricity dept directors

Hyderabad: State Principal Secretary to the Energy department Navin Mittal, issued orders on Tuesday, June 24, for the appointment of Directors in Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL), Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TG TRANSCO) and Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TG GENCO).

In the TGNPDCL, V Triupati Reddy has been appointed as Director (Finance), T Madhusudhan Director (Operations), V Mohan Rao Director (Projects) and C Prabhakar was appointed as Director (HRD and IR)

And in the TGSPDCL, V Shivaji has been appointed Director of Projects; N Narasimhulu, Director of Operations; C Chakrapani, Director, Commercial; and P Krishna Reddy as the Director of Finance.

Also Read Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for Golconda Bonalu from June 26 to July 24

In TRANSCO, G Sampath Kumar has been appointed Director, Grid and Transmission; D Latha Vinod, Director, Projects; and V Srinivasulu, Director, Finance.

While in GENCO P Balaraju was appointed as Director (Hydel), Y Rajashekhara Reddy (Director, Thermal projects), SV Kumar Raju (Director (HR and IR), B Nagya (Director, Coal and Logistics) and G Veera Mahender as Director to the Commercial and Finance wing.