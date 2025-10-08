Man murdered in Rajendranagar over suspected ex-marital affair

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was murdered by some persons at Rajendranagar on Tuesday, October 6, in the night.

The victim has been identified as Yaseen Uddin Shareef, 28, a resident of Upparpally, Rajendranagar. He was allegedly into a relationship with a woman Rizwana, 40, whose husband and two sons had asked Yaseen to stay away from the lady.

However he continued the relationship. On Tuesday night, some persons stabbed Yaseen indiscriminately with a sharp weapon resulting in his death.

The Rajendranagar police suspect one of the two sons of Rizwana might have murdered Yaseen.

As case has been registered.