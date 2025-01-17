Man murders son in Telangana’s Medak over harassment

The accused person surrendered before the police.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 17th January 2025 10:52 am IST
Hyderabad: Unable to bear harassment, a man stabbed his son to death in Telangana’s Medak on Thursday, January 16.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Madasu Srikanth, who was addicted to liquor. He used to harass his family members.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Srikanth came home in an inebriated condition, and an argument ensued between him and his father. When Srikanth was in a deep sleep, the accused attacked him with a knife.

After sustaining grievous injuries, Srikant died on the spot.

The police reached the village and examined the crime scene. The accused person surrendered before the police.

The body was taken to the government hospital in Toopran for postmortem. Based on the preliminary investigation, the police registered a case.

