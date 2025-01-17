Man murders son in Telangana’s Medak over harassment

Hyderabad: Unable to bear harassment, a man stabbed his son to death in Telangana’s Medak on Thursday, January 16.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Madasu Srikanth, who was addicted to liquor. He used to harass his family members.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Srikanth came home in an inebriated condition, and an argument ensued between him and his father. When Srikanth was in a deep sleep, the accused attacked him with a knife.

Also Read Three men rape mentally challenged woman in Telangana’s Medak

After sustaining grievous injuries, Srikant died on the spot.

The police reached the village and examined the crime scene. The accused person surrendered before the police.

The body was taken to the government hospital in Toopran for postmortem. Based on the preliminary investigation, the police registered a case.