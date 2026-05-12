Man nabbed with bullets from new Assam govt’s swearing-in venue

Guwahati: A man was nabbed on Tuesday, May 12, from the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government allegedly with a few rounds of live bullets, police said.

The live bullets were recovered from the man during security screening at the entrance of the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, they said

“He was taken into custody for questioning. He is being taken to Basistha police station,” an officer said.

However, no arms have been recovered from the person, he said.

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“An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the recovery and whether any security threat was involved,” he added.

The incident happened minutes before Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was set to administer the oath of office and secrecy to Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief minister, along with a new Council of Ministers.

The function will be attended by who’s who of the BJP echelon, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and over 40 NDA CMs and Deputy CMs.

Several diplomates and leading industrialists are also attending the function, likely to be witnessed by a crowd of around 1 lakh people.