NDA leaders meet Assam Guv at Lok Bhavan, stake claim to form govt

Guwahati: Leaders of the NDA on Sunday, May 10, met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and staked claim to form the government in the state led by Chief Minister-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This will be the third successive NDA government in Assam, with the saffron party-led administration first assuming power in 2016, which was headed by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sarma, who became chief minister in 2021, is set to make history by becoming the only non-Congress CM to assume office for two successive terms.

Union Minister J P Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, appointed as BJP’s central observer and co-observer, respectively, also went to Lok Bhavan along with Sarma and other NDA leaders, an official said.

“The NDA leaders submitted their claim to form the government. The Governor has received their application, signed by all the three constituent parties,” he said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also comprises the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in Assam.

“I have been elected as the BJP legislative party leader. The NDA parties – BPF and AGP – also elected me as their leader,” Sarma said, while reading out the letter submitted to the Governor.

“I have the support of 102 MLAs of the NDA. I have the signature of all of them,” he added.

AGP chief Atul Bora and BPF leader Rihon Daimari submitted letters of support of their respective parties to the Governor.

Earlier in the day, Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP-led NDA in the Assam assembly.

The NDA had secured a two-thirds majority in the assembly polls, winning its highest-ever 102 seats – the BJP bagged 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF won 10 each, in the 126-member House.