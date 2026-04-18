Chhattisgarh man offers almonds to govt officer for her fading memory

Getting a file processed or approved in an Indian government office is not an experience people want to remember fondly. Applicants are often asked to come the following day, only for that day to stretch into weeks, months and years. Either government officers or the files seem impossible to trace.

In Chhattisgarh Bilaspur district, a man, frustrated after repeatedly being told that his file was untraceable, threw a packet of almonds on a housing board government officer’s table, sarcastically telling her it would help refresh her “fading memory.”

“Aap badaam khaiye. Isse yaadash tez hotha hai. Aur jab yaad aa jayega ki mera file kaha hai, tab aap mereko bata dena (Please have some almonds. They help sharpen memory. And when you remember where my file is, then let me know),” he tells her before leaving her office.

"Have almond! This will help revive your memory about my lost file"



In Chattisgarh's Bilaspur, a man emptied a packet of almond on the table of an official of the housing board to help revive her "memory loss" related to his pending file. He has been running pillar to post to… pic.twitter.com/m00mODPC6A — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 18, 2026

“Pichele ek saal se yeh madaam mereko pareshaan karke rakhi hai. Mera file nahi mil raha. Kahan rakhi hai, inhe yaad nahi hai (For the past one year, this madam has been troubling me. My file cannot be found. She does not remember where she has kept it).”

“Thak gaya hoon office ka chakkar laga laga ke (I have been running pillar to post to get the file cleared and I am tired).”

His unusual use of almonds may have delivered a message louder than any complaint letter: if bureaucracy refuses to wake up, perhaps dry fruits will.