Man posing as forest officer arrested in Hyderabad, Rs 5 lakh recovered

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man posing as a forest officer in Hyderabad was arrested on Saturday, May 24. Police recovered Rs 5.45 lakh from him.

Police seized a vehicle, a fake ID of a forest beat officer, uniforms and two mobile phones from the accused.

Konakanchi Kiran Kumar, a resident of Yousufguda and a native of Khammam district, was arrested by the West Zone Task Force in coordination with the Musheerabad police.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed to impersonating a Forest Department Beat Officer and a police constable. He was caught patrolling public areas in a police uniform, riding a Hero Glamour motorcycle marked with the word “POLICE” and fitted with a siren, misleading the public by creating a false impression of official authority.

Also Read Woman arrested for gold theft in Hyderabad

The accused further admitted to acting as a mediator, fraudulently promising government jobs in exchange for money from unsuspecting youth. He collected money from victims identified as J Subash, Kumar and Ashiwini under the pretext of securing employment in government services. He also obtained original documents from him by posing as a police officer.

Kumar was previously arrested for cheating across Telangana, including Khammam, Suryapet, Sangareddy, and Hyderabad districts.

Kumar has been booked under section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)