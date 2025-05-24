Woman arrested for gold theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested for gold theft in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 24. Around 55 grams of gold ornaments were recovered from her.

The accused was identified as 20-year-old Hathagale Sanjana, a resident of Mallepally. She has been arrested under sections 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sent to judicial remand.

The incident occurred on May 20. According to the complainant, Gadili Hyma, she and her family travelled to Hyderabad and reached the Gandhi Bhavan Metro Station. From there, they took an auto to Mehdipatnam and reached the bus stand at 8:30 pm.

The family boarded an RTC bus to Vikarabad district. As she sat, Gadili Hyma was shocked to find her handbag opened and a gold chain (15 grams), a Lakshmi locket (9 grams), an anjaneyaswamy locket (2 grams), one pair of earrings (5 grams) and a gold biscuit (24 grams) missing.

She filed a complaint with the Mehdipatnam police, mentioning that around 55 grams of gold ornaments were lost.

Also Read Three arrested in two separate phone snatching cases at Tolichowki

A case was registered and investigations began. Police traced the thief, Sanjana, residing at Vijanagar Colony and retrieved the gold ornaments from her.