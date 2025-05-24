Three arrested in two separate phone snatching cases at Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Three individuals were nabbed by the police on Friday, May 23, in two separate phone snatching cases from Tolichowki in Hyderabad.

In the first case, two of the accused were apprehended at Raghavendra Hotel, Brindavan Colony Road in Tolichowki, at around 8:00 pm during a vehicle check. The accused are – 21-year-old Saragandla Shiva and 19-year-old Boddu Bharath.

On May 14, Mohammad Alam, a resident of Tolichowki, was out at 3:00 am to buy a mosquito coil near Success School, opposite Johary Jeweller. Two people approached him on a bike that had no license plate, and snatched his phone from his hand.

He filed a police complaint on the same day. A case was registered under section 304 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). While conducting a vehicle check at Tolichowki, police noticed two people fleeing on the aforementioned bike and apprehended them after they failed to show any vehicle documents. During interrogation, both the accused confessed to the crime. A Vivo V 29E was seized by the police along with the bike used for the theft.

In a similar incident, Shyam Kumar Jha, a resident of Shaikpet who works as a Swiggy delivery agent, filed a police complaint with the Film Nagar police alleging three persons, on a Pulsar bike, snatched his phone while he was checking an order. The incident occurred near Pai Electronics.

A case was registered under sections 304(2) read with 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police nabbed Dasari Vilson,19, during a vehicle check at Tolichowki X roads while trying to evade checking. A Samsung mobile phone was seized.

Vilson confessed to the crime and also named his associates, Ganduri Jafanya Raj and Ganta Pavan Kumar, who were involved.