Two held in Attapur for robbing biker after assault, threat

The duo initially demanded Rs 60,000 from the victim over alleged financial dues on his vehicle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 23rd May 2025 7:57 pm IST
Representational Image of man holding prison bars
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Attapur police arrested two persons who had allegedly robbed a motorcyclist after threatening and assaulting him.

The accused have been identified as Sardar Harbhajan Singh Bedi, 22, and Sachin Pawar, 20.

On Tuesday, May 20, Mohammed Abdul Basheer, 30, a resident of Moinabad, was going on a motorcycle when Sardar and Sachin stopped him near Reliance Mart at Attapur. They took him near the Kalahanuman temple, saying there was a pending finance amount on his bike and asked him to pay Rs 60,000.

MS Creative School

They said that they would release the bike if Basheer paid them Rs 8,000. “When the complainant asked for their identification, Sardar slapped him and threatened to kill him if he did not pay the amount. After some negotiations, the amount was brought down to Rs 2500, and after taking the amount, Basheer escaped from the place,” said Attapur police.

Basheer later approached the police, who booked a case against the two persons and later arrested them.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 23rd May 2025 7:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button