Two held in Attapur for robbing biker after assault, threat

Hyderabad: The Attapur police arrested two persons who had allegedly robbed a motorcyclist after threatening and assaulting him.

The accused have been identified as Sardar Harbhajan Singh Bedi, 22, and Sachin Pawar, 20.

On Tuesday, May 20, Mohammed Abdul Basheer, 30, a resident of Moinabad, was going on a motorcycle when Sardar and Sachin stopped him near Reliance Mart at Attapur. They took him near the Kalahanuman temple, saying there was a pending finance amount on his bike and asked him to pay Rs 60,000.

They said that they would release the bike if Basheer paid them Rs 8,000. “When the complainant asked for their identification, Sardar slapped him and threatened to kill him if he did not pay the amount. After some negotiations, the amount was brought down to Rs 2500, and after taking the amount, Basheer escaped from the place,” said Attapur police.

Basheer later approached the police, who booked a case against the two persons and later arrested them.