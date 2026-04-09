Man rapes woman on pretext of asking food, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment

Hyderabad: A city court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman in her home and threatening to kill her if she reported the crime, a case that dates back to 2018.

The 13th Additional District and Sessions Court at LB Nagar, presided over by Judge M Vani, convicted Somashila Mahender of NTR Nagar, Mailardevpally, under sections 376 (custodial rape and aggravated sexual offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and imposed a fine of Rs 5,100.

The court also awarded compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the survivor.

According to the prosecution, Mahender had, on June 15, 2018, entered the complainant’s house on the pretext of asking for food. Finding her alone, he locked the door and raped her, then threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.