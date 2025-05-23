Man seen offering namaz in Tirumala temple precincts, sparks row

A controversy erupted on Thursday, May 23, after a man was seen offering namaz in the precincts of the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the man is a driver and had come to the temple with Hindu devotees from Tamil Nadu. The report further states that the man sought permission from a local to pray in the Kalyana Mandapam area and was allowed.

However, the same person who had permitted him allegedly filmed him. Witnesses say that the man prayed for 10 minutes.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance team has launched an investigation to track down the man using CCTV footage and his vehicle’s license number.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Bhumana Abhinay Reddy shared the incident on X. “Why Is the Sanctity of Tirumala Being Compromised? Today’s incident, where a Muslim driver was seen offering Namaz inside Kalyana Vedika in Tirumala, has left devotees shocked and deeply hurt.”

Shocking Incident at Tirumala – Tirupati !



A Muslim climbed the sacred hill of Tirumala and performed Namaz for approximately 10 minutes at the Kalyana Mandapam within the revered precincts of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanam. This act has insulted the Hindu religion and deeply… pic.twitter.com/4C771pPZFo — M. Nageswara Rao IPS (Retired) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) May 23, 2025

Speaking to the media, he further said, “This is not a communal allegation but it is important to note that Tirumala is a sacred Hindu shrine and conducting non Hindu religious practices that violates TTD regulations …This is not a lone incident, there is a disturbing pattern that arises serious concerns about the sanctity of Tirumala.”

Why Is the Sanctity of Tirumala Being Compromised? Today’s incident where a Muslim driver was seen offering Namaz inside Kalyana Vedika in tirumala has left devotees shocked and deeply hurt#AdminPost #Tirumala #SanctityViolated #TTD #HinduSentiments #TirupatiNews pic.twitter.com/BQmGaEuS1D — Bhumana Abhinay Reddy (@Bhumana_Abhinay) May 23, 2025

However, a TTD board member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, alleged the incident to be a controversy by the YSRCP.

“To create unrest and communal tensions, we strongly suspect the YSRCP provoked the man to offer namaz, going against the sentiments of Hindus. I urge the police to book the man and also charge the YSRCP cadre who advised him to perform namaz,” said the BJP leader speaking to the Deccan Herald.