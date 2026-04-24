Man sentenced to 10 years for attempting to rape girl after posing as doctor

Hyderabad: A fast-track court here convicted a 41-year-old man and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rape a minor girl after gaining entry to her home by posing as a doctor, the police said on Friday, April 24.

The accused, Korra Shivashankar alias Raju, a resident of Yousufguda in Hyderabad and a native of Ananthapuram in Andhra Pradesh, was convicted by the Fast Track Special Court for Expeditious Trial and Disposal of Rape and POCSO Act Cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, at Kukatpally.

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 5, 2017, when the victim’s mother had stepped out for work. At around 1:45 pm, the accused knocked on the door, introduced himself as a doctor and enquired about the girl’s parents.

After being offered water, he followed the girl inside, bolted the door and attempted to rape her. The girl raised an alarm, following which the accused fled the scene.

A case was registered at Balanagar Police Station under Section 376 read with 511 (attempt to commit rape) and Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 read with 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was identified and arrested on June 14, 2017, following which a chargesheet was filed after completion of the investigation.

The court sentenced the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 for the attempt-to-rape charge, and six months of simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000 for wrongful confinement. It also ordered payment of Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the victim.