Man sentenced to five years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court sentenced a man convicted in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The incident took place on June 7, 2024, when accused Mohammed Moin Mohiuddin lured a seven-year-old girl to the terrace of his building on the pretext of giving her money to buy chocolates and attempted to sexually assault her.

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The child raised an alarm and informed her parents, following which a complaint was lodged with the Chaderghat police.