Man sentenced to five years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

In 2024, Mohammed Moin Mohiuddin lured the child on the pretext of giving her money to buy chocolates.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st May 2026 10:21 pm IST
A man with a beard and mustache wearing a checkered shirt, standing indoors against a light-colored wall.

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court sentenced a man convicted in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The incident took place on June 7, 2024, when accused Mohammed Moin Mohiuddin lured a seven-year-old girl to the terrace of his building on the pretext of giving her money to buy chocolates and attempted to sexually assault her.

The child raised an alarm and informed her parents, following which a complaint was lodged with the Chaderghat police.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st May 2026 10:21 pm IST

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