Man sets bike on fire in Falaknuma after argument with police

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Falaknuma police limits on Tuesday night, October 13, after a man set his bike on fire following an argument with the police.

The incident occurred during a verhicle check, when the man, identified as Azam, was stopped by the sub-inspector for verification of documents related to the bike. As the argument escalated, the accused removed the petrol nozzle and set it on fire.

Tension prevailed in Falaknuma on Tuesday night, October 13, after a man identified as Azam allegedly set his bike on fire following an argument with police during a vehicle check over document verification. pic.twitter.com/PMHxCFmfJI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 14, 2026

The vehicle was partially damaged before police personnel and bystanders brought the flame under control. Following the incident, the Falaknuma police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.