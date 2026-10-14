Man sets bike on fire in Falaknuma after argument with police

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police personnel douse flames on the bike
police personnel douse flames on the bike

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Falaknuma police limits on Tuesday night, October 13, after a man set his bike on fire following an argument with the police.

The incident occurred during a verhicle check, when the man, identified as Azam, was stopped by the sub-inspector for verification of documents related to the bike. As the argument escalated, the accused removed the petrol nozzle and set it on fire.

The vehicle was partially damaged before police personnel and bystanders brought the flame under control. Following the incident, the Falaknuma police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

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Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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