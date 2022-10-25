Man sets his bike on fire, breaks window panes of a police post in Delhi’s Khan market

New Delhi: A man, in an inebriated condition, set his bike on fire in front of a police post in Delhi’s Khan market area on Tuesday, and also pelted stones and bricks damaging the police property.

The accused, identified as Nadeem, a resident of Hauz Rani, was arrested on the spot.

According to a senior police official, a call was received at around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday at Tughlak road police station regarding the burning of a bike in front of a police post (chowki) at Khan Market.

“Police team immediately reached the spot and found Nadeem under the influence of liquor and he was also very aggressive, however, the police team overpowered him,” said the official.

“He damaged the police post’s window panes on three sides with bricks. He even put his bike and standees of police on ablaze,” said police.

Also Read One burglar nabbed in Najafgarh area

“A case under section 436 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance), 285 (negligent conduct), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (causing danger, obstruction or, injury in any public way or line of navigation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 3/4 prevention of damage to public property Act has been registered,” said the police.

“The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The investigation is in progress,” police added.

Sources said that Nadeem got married recently. But, due to some reasons, the marriage broke after which he was stressed and angry.