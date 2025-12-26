Man sets wife ablaze in Hyderabad over suspected infidelity

Hyderabad: A man set his wife on fire in Hyderabad’s Nallakunta area on Wednesday, December 24 due to suspected infidelity.

The accused identified as Venkatesh attacked his wife Triveni in front of their children. He then poured petrol on Triveni and set her on fire. When their daughter tried to intervene, Venkatesh pushed her away.

Upon hearing the woman’s cries, neighbours rushed Triveni to the hospital. Triveni died due to severe burns. The couple hailed from Huzurabad, Nalgonda district. They had a love marriage and were blessed with two children.

However, Venkatesh was suspicious of Triveni, and the couple quarrelled frequently. Some time back Triveni went to her mother’s house as she was unable to bear the harassment. Venkatesh brought his wife back to Hyderabad, promising that he would change. However, the accused set his wife ablaze.

Speaking to Siasat.com Nallakunta police said, “The incident occurred in the earl hours of December 24. Venkatesh was taken into custody on Thursday and was booked under section 103 (1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

The police said that Venkatesh will be produced before the court on Friday. The police also clarified that the daughter was safe as she ran out of the room during the incident.