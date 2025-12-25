Two arrested for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh in Hyderabad

On the night of December 2, both the accused booked train tickets in AC coach of Nanded Express to commit the theft.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th December 2025 8:04 pm IST
Secunderbad railway police nabs two for theft of gold ornaments

Hyderabad: Two individuals were caught by the Secunderabad railway police on Thursday, December 25, and gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh were seized from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Kokila Maniraju, 39, a resident of Karnataka and S Dina, 27, from Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, Kokila is a habitual offender and has been to jail in four property offence cases registered in Hyderabad. Dina was addicted to alcohol and cigarettes, and about a month ago, had admitted to Kokila about his bleak financial situation.

After this, Kokila encouraged Dina to join him in thefts. On the night of December 2, both the accused booked train tickets in the AC coach of the Nanded Express.

Travelling from Visakhapatnam to Charlapally, they were on the lookout for an opportunity when they spotted the luggage of two female passengers and stole the gold ornaments.

The men quickly moved to another coach and got off at Charlapally Railway Station to make their escape. On Thursday morning, while the accused were wandering near Gate No. 2 of Secunderabad Railway Station, looking to commit thefts, they were apprehended by the police.

Upon interrogation, they confessed to having committed another theft under the Secunderabad Railway Station jurisdiction. The stolen property was recovered from them.

