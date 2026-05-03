Man sexually assaults minor girl at her residence in Hyderabad, held

He pressed his hand over her mouth so hard that she briefly lost consciousness.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 10:14 am IST
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Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at her residence.

The accused has been identified as Shailender Singh.

Hyderabad girl was sexually assaulted in her bedroom

On April 28, the accused first sent the victim’s younger siblings out of the house to buy tea powder and then entered the girl’s bedroom and assaulted her.

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During the assault, the man used force to keep the girl quiet. He pressed his hand over her mouth so hard that she briefly lost consciousness.

Though the crime took place on April 28, it came to light two days later when the girl, along with her father and aunt, went to the Hyderabad police.

POCSO case booked

After receiving the complaint, Goshamahal police have filed charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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POCSO Act was enacted in 2012 to protect children aged below 18 years from various sexual offences. The sections of the Act also apply to the accused who uses a child for pornographic purposes.

Currently, an investigation is going on.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 10:14 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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