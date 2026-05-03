Traffic restrictions ahead of the SRH vs KKR IPL match in Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions and diversions have been announced by Malkajgiri Traffic Police ahead of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 3.

The match will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, and heavy traffic congestion is expected from 12 noon to midnight.

Traffic restrictions for IPL match in Hyderabad

Traffic is likely to be heavy on the Nagole–Uppal–Habsiguda and Boduppal–Uppal–Ramanthapur–Amberpet routes. Motorists are advised to avoid these roads and use alternate routes.

Heavy vehicles such as lorries, trucks, dumpers, tippers, water tankers, RMC vehicles, JCBs, private buses, and tractors will face restrictions.

Vehicles coming from Ghatkesar towards Uppal will be diverted at HMDA Uppal Bhagayath towards Nagole and LB Nagar. Traffic from LB Nagar will be diverted at Nagole Metro Station towards Boduppal, Chengicherla, and Cherlapally.

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For IPL match in Hyderabad, vehicles from Tarnaka and Ramanthapur will also face traffic restrictions and will be diverted through Habsiguda, Nacharam, NFC Rotary, and Cherlapally.

For those who travel between Warangal and Hyderabad via Uppal, the advisory suggests using the Outer Ring Road through Ghatkesar or Abdullapurmet to avoid delays.

When and where to watch match

The match between SRH and KKR can be watched from 3:30 pm on Sunday, May 3, on Star Sports channels. JioHotstar will also live-stream the game.

SRH are on a five-match winning streak and are placed third in the IPL standings with 12 points from nine matches, that includes six wins and three defeats.

KKR, on the other hand, have been are struggling all season under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy but have won the their last two games. They are placed eighth in the 10-team tournament.

For the game, the squads are:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Salil Arora (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Travis Head, Ravichandran Ashwin, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Onkar Tarnale, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Finn Allen, Daksh Kamra, Kartik Tyagi, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey.