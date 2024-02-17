Man shoots 12 of his family members in Iran

The accused committed the crime due to "family differences", Farshid said, adding a manhunt had been launched to arrest him, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Tasnim news.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2024 5:59 pm IST
UN food agency employee killed in Yemen’s Taiz
Representative image

Tehran: A man shot dead 12 members of his family and injured three others in Iran’s Kerman province, country’s semi official news agency reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Addressing reporters, Kerman’s Police Commander Nasser Farshid said the incident occurred at 4.30 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) in Faryab County, when the 25-year-old armed man opened fire on his two stepbrothers and their family members in two houses, Tasnim news agency reported.

The accused committed the crime due to “family differences”, Farshid said, adding a manhunt had been launched to arrest him, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Tasnim news.

MS Education Academy

As per Ebrahim Hamidi, head of Kerman’s Justice Department, the man used a Kalashnikov rifle for the crime, state media reported.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2024 5:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button