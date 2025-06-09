Man stabbed, buried alive in Jagtial over old enmity; 8 held

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was murdered after being stabbed with broken beer bottles and buried alive in Kondagattu of Jagtial district.

The victim has been identified as Uppu Ramana Reddy, a resident of Makkapeta village.

According to reports, the victim was attacked on June 2 by a group from Jagtial town over a longstanding rivalry. He was reported missing the following day, prompting his brother Niranjan to file a police complaint.

An investigation was launched, and eight suspects, including four minors, were taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

The group allegedly beat Ramana Reddy severely before burying him alive in a pit dug near the Employment Guarantee Scheme site, close to the steps leading to Kondagattu hill. The attack stemmed from a minor argument involving abusive language.

Following information from the suspects, police and forensic experts excavated the body from the burial site near the Anjaneya Swamy temple steps in Kondagattu on Sunday, June 8.

The deceased’s body has been sent for autopsy.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.