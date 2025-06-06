Elderly couple murdered in their apartment in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: An elderly couple was found murdered at their flat located at an apartment building in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, on Friday, June 6.

Shaik Abdullah, 68 years, and his wife Rizwana Begum, 63 years, stayed at a flat on the fourth floor of the residency building located at Rajendranagar.

On Thursday night, some unknown persons came into the house and killed the couple by stabbing them with sharp weapons, resulting in their deaths.

The murder came to light in the morning after the phone calls to the couple from their relatives went unanswered.

After breaking open the door, the neighbours and police found the bodies in the bedroom lying in a pool of blood.

The police are checking if miscreants had come and murdered the couple, or robbers killed them and took away the property from the house.

A sniffer dog was called to assist the investigation. The clues team visited the spot.