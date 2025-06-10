Ex -driver held for murdering elderly couple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Days after an elderly couple was murdered in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar, their former driver was arrested on Monday, June 9.

The driver was familiar with the couple’s routine and layout of the house. He reportedly plotted a robbery along with an associate. However, when the couple resisted, the robbery attempt turned violent and led to the stabbing of Shaik Abdullah, 68, and his wife Rizwana Begum, 63.

The accused broke into the house to loot valuables. The Rajendranagar police said details of the accused will be released after his associate is arrested. The police are examining the CCTV footage. On June 5, some unknown persons came into the house and killed the couple by stabbing them with sharp weapons, resulting in their deaths.

Also Read Elderly couple murdered in their apartment in Rajendranagar

The murder came to light in the morning after the phone calls to the couple from their relatives went unanswered.

After breaking open the door, the neighbours and police found the bodies in the bedroom lying in a pool of blood.

The police are checking if miscreants had come and murdered the couple, or robbers killed them and took away the property from the house.