Man stabbed to death by brother in Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was murdered at Hafezbabanagar in the old city, allegedly by his own brother over some family issues on Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim, Shaikh Muqtar, 35, went to attend a function at the house of a relative located in Hafez Babanagar. His elder brother, Shaik Esa, also came to attend the function.

There were some issues in the family, and Esa, on noticing his parents around, asked them why they did not come to attend the function organized at his house recently.

Muqtar intervened and tried to pacify his elder brother Esa.

“A quarrel broke out between Esa and Muqtar in the house. In a fit of rage, Esa went into the kitchen, took a knife, and stabbed Muqtar in the chest,” said Kachanbagh Inspector, Y Kamala Kumar.

Muqtar was rushed to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The Kanchanbagh police booked a case and are investigating. Efforts are on to nab Esa, who has gone absconding.