Man stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Hyderabad

Police said the deceased, Mohd Osman, had visited Dargah at Omer colony early in the morning on Saturday when two people came and brutally stabbed him to death with sharp-edged weapons

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man was reportedly murdered by some unidentified persons at Omer colony in Pahadi Shareef on Saturday, March 9.

Police said the deceased, Mohd Osman, had visited Dargah at Omer colony early in the morning on Saturday when two people came and brutally stabbed him to death with sharp-edged weapons.

After receiving the information, the police arrived at the spot and shifted the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Maheshwaram, Laxmimnath Reddy, stated that three teams were informed to look into the matter while police are collecting more details from the family members and friends of the deceased about the suspects.

