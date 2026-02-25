Hyderabad: A man was murdered at Moosapet in the city on Wednesday, February 25.

The police have identified the deceased as Shankar (48) from Karnataka. He had been working in a hotel in Moosapet for the past two years.

The accused attacked him and stabbed him to death with knives while he was walking near the bridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Upon receiving the information, the Sanathnagar police immediately reached the spot and collected evidence with the help of the clues team. The body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem. The police, who registered a case, have intensified search operations for the accused. They are also examining the CCTV footage of the area.

The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the reasons for this murder. The police suspect that an extramarital affair in Shankar’s personal life may have led to this murder. They are also investigating whether there were any old enmities or other reasons.