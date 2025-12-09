Man stabs fiancé to death in Hyderabad

He also asked Pavitra not to visit the temple in Vijayawada.

Representative image

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her fiancé in Hyderabad’s Warsiguda area on Monday, December 8, over marriage refusal.

The victim, identified as Pavithra had completed her intermediate and engaged to Uma Shankar, a tile worker. Their wedding was fixed for Sankranti 2026. On December 5, Pavitra and her family had travelled to Vijayawada and visited a temple.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Warsiguda SHO said, “Pavitra and her family refused to go ahead with the marriage since Shankar is an alcoholic. He also asked Pavitra not to visit the temple in Vijayawada.”

After the family returned to Hyderabad, Uma Shankar visited them, an argument ensued between the accused and Pavitra after which the latter was stabbed.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A search has been launched for the accused who is absconding.

