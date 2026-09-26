Man stabs police constable during Ganesh immersion in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Parigi, Vikarabad, after a man reportedly stabbed an on-duty police constable during Ganesh immersion on Friday, September 25.

The injured constable, Narsimhulu, was trying to separate people who clashed during the immersion. The accused, Tarun, reportedly stabbed Narsimhulu in the chest. Following the incident, the constable was shifted to Parigi Government Hospital for treatment.

As his condition worsened, Narsimhulu was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. The police took Tarun into custody and initiated an investigation.