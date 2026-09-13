Man wanted in over 24 cases injured in police encounter in Odisha

Police said Irfan and his two associates were travelling on a motorcycle when a police team intercepted them.

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Sambalpur: A man wanted in more than 24 criminal cases was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Sunday, police said.

Md Irfan, a resident of Sunapali, was wanted in cases related to dacoity, robbery, theft, burglary and narcotics, Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra said.

The encounter took place around 5.45 am near Sudunga Forest on Canal Road in the Sadar police station area, he said.

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Police said Irfan and his two associates were travelling on a motorcycle when a police team intercepted them.

While two of the accused were apprehended, Irfan fled the spot after opening fire at the police team, prompting the personnel to resort to controlled firing in self-defence, Mishra said.

Irfan sustained a gunshot injury to his left leg during the exchange, he said.

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Irfan allegedly fired three rounds at the police, while the police team fired two rounds, he added.

The ASP said a pistol, ammunition and three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, while the motorcycle used by the accused was also seized.

Irfan was immediately taken to VIMSAR-Burla for treatment, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

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