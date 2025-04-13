Mana Andhra Telugu Association hosts Eid milap event in Auckland

Auckland: The Mana Andhra Telugu Society of New Zealand proudly hosted its fifth Eid Milap celebration on April 11, 2025, in Auckland, bringing together people of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds to promote interfaith unity and communal harmony.

The vibrant event served as a powerful platform to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions toward building cohesive communities and fostering interfaith dialogue.

Among the distinguished guests were Sajeev Kumar, Consul at the Consulate General of India in Auckland, Tahseen Sultana, a prominent leader in New Zealand’s Muslim women’s community, Ann Degia Pala QSM, known for her advocacy in women’s empowerment and interfaith relations, Naaz Ibrar Sheik, a respected community figure.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to Janab Mohammed Farouk Khan, a veteran leader in New Zealand’s Muslim community. Originally from Fiji, Khan has dedicated decades to community service, including a 12-year tenure as President of the South Auckland Muslim Association. He played an instrumental role in establishing New Zealand’s largest mosque and has also served on the executive board of FIANZ. Currently the Chairman of the Shura Council, Mr. Khan is a recipient of the Queen’s Service Medal for his outstanding contributions to society. Beyond accolades, he is revered for his steadfast belief in the strength of family as the cornerstone of community wellbeing.

Event highlights

The program reflected the spiritual and cultural richness of Eid Milap, with highlights including:

Tilawat-e-Quran by Atta Ur Rahman Saaheb

Naat-e-Pak by Janaab Sarfaraz Khan

Opening remarks and housekeeping by Krishna M, the event coordinator, who also encouraged contributions for community initiatives

Official welcome from President Ghouse Majeed and an address by General Secretary Srinivas Prasad

Soulful renditions of Hamd by Janaab Nisar Mirza and Naat-e-Pak by Al Haj Syed Mujeeb Hyderabadi

Presentation of the “Eminent Personality of Islamic Community” award to Khan by Janaab Ibrar Sheik

Enthralling Khawwali and Ghazal performances by Nisar Mirza and Kiranjit Singh

Distinguished attendees

The evening was further honored by the presence of:

Jeet Suchdev, Chairperson of Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust

Nahid Ali, Home Loan Specialist at ANZ

Israr and Firoz Patel, active community contributors

The Eid Milap 2025 celebration stood as a heartfelt expression of New Zealand’s multicultural spirit. Through uplifting performances, thoughtful tributes, and shared fellowship, the event promoted a strong message of inclusion, mutual respect, and community service.

As the evening concluded, attendees left with a renewed sense of unity and the shared goal of fostering stronger, more compassionate communities.