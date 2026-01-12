Hyderabad: Telugu cinema has kicked off 2026 with a high-stakes Sankranti box-office battle, and Megastar Chiranjeevi has firmly entered the race with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG). Directed by Anil Ravipudi and featuring Nayanthara as the female lead, the sleek action comedy released on January 12 as a festive treat for fans.

Early reports suggest the film is enjoying positive word-of-mouth, with audiences praising its blend of family emotions, entertainment, and a social message, a trademark of Anil Ravipudi’s storytelling.

One of the major talking points around the film is Chiranjeevi’s vintage energy, which many feel is on full display after a long time. The surprise highlight, however, has been the Chiranjeevi–Venkatesh combination, with Venkatesh’s guest appearance adding significant value and drawing strong responses in theatres. With hit talk spreading steadily, MSVPG is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the season.

Chiranjeevi’s remuneration for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Amid the film’s success, discussions around Chiranjeevi’s remuneration have gone viral on social media. According to reports from Telugu entertainment portals, the megastar reportedly took home around R 70 crore for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Producers are said to have agreed to the hefty paycheck considering Chiranjeevi’s massive market pull, consistent opening numbers, and strong satellite and digital values associated with his films.

Tracking megastar’s salary

Chiranjeevi’s remuneration journey reflects his enduring stardom in Indian cinema. From becoming the first Indian actor to charge Rs 1 crore in the early 1990s (Aapadbandhavudu), his fees have steadily risen over the decades. In recent years, films like Acharya and Waltair Veerayya reportedly earned him around Rs 50 crore each, while Bholaa Shankar was said to be in the Rs 63–65 crore range.

MSVPG is made on an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore. The film’s digital rights have been secured by Zee5, with an expected OTT premiere by the end of February 2026 after its theatrical run.