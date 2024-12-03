Mancherial rly station to undergo transformation with Rs 26.49 cr investment

Hyderabad: The Mancherial railway station in Telangana is set to undergo a significant transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, with an investment of Rs 26.49 crore.

Union minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, announced this development, emphasizing the goal of providing passengers with a modern travel experience.

He highlighted that the station will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and improved services.

On Monday, in a post on X, Kishan Reddy shared the proposed design for the station, indicating a commitment to enhancing passenger amenities.

The initiative aims to modernize railway stations across India, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of travellers while maintaining cleanliness and sustainability.