Mancherial, Sirpur Kagaznagar added as Vande Bharat Express stops

Hyderabad: The Railway Board has decided to provide additional halts for the Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express at two more stations within Telangana: Mancherial and Sirpur Kagaznagar.

The train, currently running as numbers 20101/20102, has been granted these stoppages on an experimental basis. However, the exact date on which these new halts will come into effect has not been specified by officials.

The move to add these stops stems from repeated public requests and the significant commuter base in these towns.

Both stations serve a large number of professionals, students, local business people, and factory workers travelling between Telangana and Maharashtra.

The Railway Board has issued formal directives to include Mancherial and Sirpur Kagaznagar as experimental halts for the Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express.

The specific start date for these stoppages has not yet been announced, leaving passengers awaiting further clarification from railway authorities.

Also Read Congress MP demands Vande Bharat Express for Mancherial in Lok Sabha

Mancherial MP welcomes move

Congress MP from Mancherial, Vamsi Gaddam, who has been vocal about the subject, expressed happiness over the development.

“Big News for Mancherial!

After one year of consistent efforts and follow-ups with Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, South Central Railway General Manager, and the Railway Board Chairman, I am very happy to share that Mancherial has officially been granted a stop. Mancherial is not only a growing industrial hub but also a vital town for our region’s development. This new stop will greatly benefit the people, industries, and future growth of our area. This is a proud moment for Mancherial and for everyone who has been waiting for this long-standing demand to be fulfilled,” he wrote on X.