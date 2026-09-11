Mancherial Tehsildar gets 2-year jail for Rs 10,000 bribe

Alugunuri Roshaiah, then Tahsildar of Kasipet mandal in Mancherial district, was convicted by a special ACB court in Karimnagar.

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Mancherial Tehsildar gets 2-year jail for Rs 10,000 bribe
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Hyderabad: A Tehsildar from Telangana’s Mancherial has been sentenced to two-year rigorus imprisonment for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to mutate the agricultural land in the complainant’s favour and issue a Pattadar Passbook. The case dates back to 2013.

Alugunuri Roshaiah, then Tahsildar of Kasipet mandal in Mancherial district, was convicted by a special ACB court in Karimnagar. The judgment was pronounced on Thursday, September 10, by Nama Santosh Kumar, Special Judge for Trial of SPE and Anti-Corruption Bureau cases, Karimnagar.

Roshaiah was convicted as per Sections 7 (public servant taking gratification) and 13(2) (criminal misconduct by public servant) read with 13(1)(d) (punishment for criminal conduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

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According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Roshaiah sought and accepted Rs 10,000 on January 9, 2013, from the complainant.

The money was allegedly demanded in exchange for showing official favour by mutating agricultural land in the complainant’s name in the revenue records (Jamabandi) and issuing a Pattadar Passbook.

Apart from the rigorous imprisonment, the convict was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the Act. If the accused fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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