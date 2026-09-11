Mancherial Tehsildar gets 2-year jail for Rs 10,000 bribe

Hyderabad: A Tehsildar from Telangana’s Mancherial has been sentenced to two-year rigorus imprisonment for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to mutate the agricultural land in the complainant’s favour and issue a Pattadar Passbook. The case dates back to 2013.

Alugunuri Roshaiah, then Tahsildar of Kasipet mandal in Mancherial district, was convicted by a special ACB court in Karimnagar. The judgment was pronounced on Thursday, September 10, by Nama Santosh Kumar, Special Judge for Trial of SPE and Anti-Corruption Bureau cases, Karimnagar.

Roshaiah was convicted as per Sections 7 (public servant taking gratification) and 13(2) (criminal misconduct by public servant) read with 13(1)(d) (punishment for criminal conduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

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According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Roshaiah sought and accepted Rs 10,000 on January 9, 2013, from the complainant.

CONVICTION – ADILABAD RANGE



Alugnuri Roshaiah, Tahsildar, Kasipet Mandal, Mancherial Dist Convicted in ACB Case.



(Full details are in Press Note) pic.twitter.com/458DO2Vggb — ACB Telangana (@TelanganaACB) September 11, 2026

The money was allegedly demanded in exchange for showing official favour by mutating agricultural land in the complainant’s name in the revenue records (Jamabandi) and issuing a Pattadar Passbook.

Apart from the rigorous imprisonment, the convict was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the Act. If the accused fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment.