Mancherial-Warangal Expressway to open by Dec 27: Minister

Hyderabad: The Nagpur-Warangal-Vijayawada Greenfield Highway, widely known as the Mancherial-Warangal Expressway, will open to the public by December 2027, Roads and Buildings Minister Komtireddy Venkat Reddy informed the Telangana Assembly on Saturday, September 12.

The Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Greenfield Highway is a 310 km long four-lane project, covering 280 kilometer of the state. It will connect Nagpur-Mancherial-Warangal-Khammam-Vijayawada.

The project was significantly delayed after land acquisition disputes erupted.

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Speaking at the Legislative Council, the minister informed that a majority of the issues have been resolved, except at two locations.

In addition, the government will request the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide an exit near Parkal.