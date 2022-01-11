Mandaviya interacts with over 100 doctors on Covid situation

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday interacted with around 120 doctors from across the country and discussed the current Covid situation.

Mandaviya discussed the ongoing Covid situation virtually with the doctors and provided the essential directions while listening to their suggestions to check the infection.

“Discussed with 120 expert doctors from across the country regarding the current Covid-19 situation through VC. Listened to their suggestions and gave related instructions,” said Mandaviya in a tweet.

“I believe that we all will work together to fight against Corona,” he added in the same tweet in Hindi.

The Health Minister on Monday had reviewed the status of the Covid situation, public health preparedness and management of Covid in the six western states and UTs.

“Let there be no lapses in our preparedness as we battle this surge of the pandemic. The holistic synergy between the Centre and states is most vital for seamless and effective pandemic management,” said Mandaviya while virtually interacting with Health Ministers and senior officials of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra & Nagra Haveli, and Daman & Diu on Monday.

Reiterating that the Centre is dedicated to supporting states in containing Covid, Mandaviya had said that the Central government has provided support under ECRP-II for strengthening the health infrastructure across the country, and urged the states to make robust preparation in terms of physical infrastructure and efficiently utilise the approved funds under ECRP-II.