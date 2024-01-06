Mandira Bedi slams Air India on social media for poor service

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi has criticized Air India’s customer service in a recent social media post, underscoring the difficulties in reaching out to a service executive despite multiple attempts.

In a scathing post on January 4, Bedi vented her grievances. She wrote, “OMG, @airindia Get your act together! six calls to get through to Flying Returns on Sunday. With no call back as promised. And today we had four calls. And I still can’t get to speak to a service executive. If I didn’t have a ton of miles to use, I would never call you. The craziest service that I have ever experienced. Absolute 0/10.”

Air India responded promptly to Bedi’s criticism, acknowledging her “feedback” and assuring her that the concerns would be shared with the relevant team.

The airline’s initial response read: “Dear Ms. Bedi, we appreciate your time and feedback regarding your booking experience. Your input is valuable, and we will promptly share it with the relevant team for review and necessary action. Please feel free to reach out via DM if you require any assistance in the future.”

In a subsequent post, Air India expressed regret over Bedi’s experience and extended an offer to connect with her for assistance.

The airline wrote, “Dear Ms. Bedi, we regret your experience. Let us quickly connect with you for assistance.”