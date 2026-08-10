Mandya highway blockade turns tense as police detain protestors

Mandya: A joint protest by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and farmers’ organisations against the policies of the central and state governments witnessed high drama in Mandya after activists blocked the old Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, leading to a confrontation with police.

Hundreds of workers and farmers assembled at Sanjay Circle and staged a demonstration, raising slogans against what they described as anti-worker and anti-farmer policies. The protesters demanded that labour laws allegedly affecting workers’ rights be withdrawn immediately.

Another major demand centred on the proposed Bidadi township. The protesters alleged that the government was attempting to acquire fertile agricultural land in the name of the project and demanded that farmers should not be forced to give up their land.

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The activists also accused the central government of favouring corporate interests at the expense of farmers and ordinary citizens. They said the government had failed to adequately address issues affecting workers and the farming community.

The situation became tense when the protesters moved onto the old Mysuru-Bengaluru highway and sat on the road, disrupting traffic for some time. Vehicles were stranded as police attempted to persuade the agitators to withdraw the blockade.

A heated exchange followed between police personnel and the protesters. Several women activists refused to leave the road despite repeated requests from the police.

Police eventually cleared the road by removing the protesting women and shifting them into waiting police vehicles. Several prominent protest leaders and other activists were also detained.

The action allowed police to gradually restore traffic movement on the highway. The protesters, however, maintained that their agitation would continue against policies they believe threaten workers’ rights and farmers’ interests.