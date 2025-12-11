Mangalhat police arrest Telangana Gau Raksha Dal chief

Kallu Singh accused Raja Singh of orchestrating his arrest.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th December 2025 7:00 pm IST
Kallu singh
Kallu Singh

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police on Thursday arrested the Telangana Gau Raksha Dal president, Kallu Singh, for threatening and defaming a local.

The case was registered in October, on a complaint from Manoj Soni, who works as an office assistant at Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s office. However, Kallu Singh remained at large.

On Thursday, police received information that Kallu Singh was at his residence and apprehended him. He was produced before the court and remanded.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Kallu Singh accused Raja Singh of orchestrating his arrest. He said the MLA is misusing his official position to settle scores with people who had helped and worked for his victory as a corporator and an MLA.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th December 2025 7:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button