Mangalhat police arrest Telangana Gau Raksha Dal chief

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police on Thursday arrested the Telangana Gau Raksha Dal president, Kallu Singh, for threatening and defaming a local.

The case was registered in October, on a complaint from Manoj Soni, who works as an office assistant at Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s office. However, Kallu Singh remained at large.

On Thursday, police received information that Kallu Singh was at his residence and apprehended him. He was produced before the court and remanded.

Kallu Singh accused Raja Singh of orchestrating his arrest. He said the MLA is misusing his official position to settle scores with people who had helped and worked for his victory as a corporator and an MLA.