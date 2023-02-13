Mangaluru: Rs 2.6 cr worth diamond fragments seized from Dubai-bound flyers

Mangaluru: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized diamond capsule fragments worth Rs 2.6 crore from two passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), official sources said on Monday.

The DRI sleuths, with the help of CISF personnel at the airport, confiscated the diamonds from two passengers, Anas and Amar from Bhatkal, as they were about to fly to Dubai on Saturday, DRI sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths found two packets of diamond capsules hidden in the shoes of one of the passengers during an intensive physical check at the immigration counter.

The CISF personnel handed over the two passengers to DRI officials for further investigation, the sources added.