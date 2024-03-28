Manhunt for attacker after 3 Israelis injured in West Bank shooting

Tel Aviv: At least three Israelis were injured in a shooting attack on a bus in the Jordan Valley division of the West Bank.

Magen David Adom emergency responders said that a 30-year-old man was seriously injured while a man in his 20s was lightly hurt, both with gunshot wounds. Medics also treated a 13-year-old boy who was lightly hurt by glass shards.

Also Read Israel bracing for 6-week Rafah operation immediately after Ramzan

Other vehicles were fired on as well.

Security forces are searching for the terrorist who is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Route 90 near the Palestinian village of Al-Auja, north of Jericho, is currently closed to traffic.