Mani Ratnam’s blockbuster film that Shah Rukh Khan lost

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam initially envisioned Alai Payuthey with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. SRK had even agreed to be a part of it, but the story was incomplete. Ratnam struggled to finalize the climax, which led him to put the project on hold. Instead, he moved on to Dil Se, where he collaborated with SRK and Manisha Koirala.

How ‘Dil Se’ Led to ‘Alai Payuthey’

While working on Dil Se, Ratnam finally cracked the missing element of Alai Payuthey. However, by then, SRK and Kajol had moved on to other projects. With his vision now complete, Ratnam decided to go ahead with the film, casting R. Madhavan and Shalini in the lead roles. The film went on to become a beloved Tamil classic, capturing the complexities of love and marriage in a deeply emotional way.

The Bollywood Remake: ‘Saathiya’

The success of Alai Payuthey eventually led to its Bollywood remake, Saathiya, directed by Shaad Ali. Starring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi, the film brought the story to a wider audience. Ratnam reflected on the unpredictable nature of filmmaking, acknowledging that a movie is always evolving, even during its production.

Had SRK and Kajol starred in Alai Payuthey, it could have been a completely different experience. Their iconic chemistry might have given the film a new dimension. But the way things unfolded allowed Madhavan and Shalini to leave their own unique mark on the film, making it special in its own right.

Great films often take time to fully take shape. Mani Ratnam’s revelation about Alai Payuthey serves as a reminder that creativity follows its own course. While the thought of SRK and Kajol in the film is exciting, perhaps Alai Payuthey was always meant to be exactly the way it is.